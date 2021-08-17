Beware of that wildflower bouquet: This invasive plant found in Illinois can kill

PEORIA — Allie Goudy, a master gardener with a special interest in native wildflowers, was not pleased to see a lot more non-native invasive plants growing along the road near her Fulton County home this summer.

Abundant rain has made everything grow well, and Goudy has been seeing more of three particularly hated invasive plants: teasle, wild parsnip and poison hemlock.

While teasle, a thistle-like plant, is disliked because it's extremely invasive and chokes out native plants, wild parsnip (also called poison parsnip) and poison hemlock are toxic. Exposure to the sap of the wild parsnip can cause a nasty, blistering reaction to the sun called phytophotodermatitis, and poison hemlock can actually kill if ingested. All parts of the plant — the leaves, flowers, seeds and carrot-like root — are toxic to both animals and humans.

"It's what Socrates was given, the same kind of poison hemlock that killed Socrates," said Goudy.

Poison hemlock contains toxic alkaloids that interfere with nerve transmissions to muscles, ultimately causing respiratory failure. Fortunately, most animals stay away from poisonous plants.

"Animals generally don't eat poisonous plants until they don't have anything else to eat," said Travis Meteer, a beef cattle educator with the University of Illinois Extension. "In situations of drought or overstocked pastures, that's probably when I really run into that most, and to be honest with you, there's a variety of plants that can have a mild to extreme toxicity to animals."

Cattle producers are aware of the danger of toxic plants. They keep an eye on their pastures and take control by spot spraying or mowing, said Meteer.

Poison hemlock is a European plant that was brought to the U.S. as a garden plant because of its attractive flowers, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Since then, it has moved into roadsides, the edges of cultivated fields, creek beds, irrigation ditches and untended lots. Poison hemlock thrives in wet ground and, with increased rainfall this spring, it has been reported in abundance in Indiana and Ohio, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Though there may be more of it in central Illinois this year, it's not new to the area. Native plant expert Jim Alwill has been seeing it along the interstates for about 20 years. Alwill worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation for many years, developing native prairies along highways in central Illinois.

"It's fairly aggressive. It creates a lot of seed," said Alwill. "Right now it's going to seed, and when the mower deck hits it, the seed drops on the mower deck and bounces down on the shoulder and down hillsides."

This time of year, poison hemlock has dried up —but in the spring, it produces a big canopy of tiny white flowers, said Goudy.

"It mixes in with the wild parsnip, which has a yellow bloom. The poison hemlock has a white bloom. They are both members of the carrot family, as is Queen Anne's lace. Queen Anne's lace is not native either, but we all enjoy it because it is beautiful and causes no damage to anything," said Goudy.

Early in its growing cycle, poison hemlock looks a lot like Queen Anne's lace. But later in the season, it becomes very tall and can be easily identified by its splotchy purple stems.

While there have been no formal reports of poison hemlock in urban areas like Peoria, it's likely that it's here. Neglected lots and byways, particularly if they retain water, are prime locations for the plant to take root.

The best time of year to eradicate the plant is early in the season before it goes to seed. The University of Minnesota recommends calling a professional to get rid of poison hemlock, but if you choose to remove plants yourself, wear protective clothes, gloves and eyewear. Shower afterward to make sure you have no toxic sap on your skin, and launder your clothes.

While Goudy generally gardens organically, she does not hesitate to spray the stand of poison hemlock growing on her property.

"I usually spray with something like Roundup, with glyphosate," she said. "To me, the poison hemlock is serious enough, and I don't want to be in the position to touch it."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0