Biden’s bid for broad immigration revamp unlikely, Durbin says

President Joe Biden’s plan for a broad immigration overhaul, including a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S., doesn’t have enough support to pass Congress anytime soon, the Senate’s second-ranking Democrat said.

“I don’t see any means of reaching that,” Illinois Senator Dick Durbin said of a comprehensive approach.

House Democrats have already opted for a piecemeal approach and plan to vote this week on two narrower measures for agricultural workers and young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Durbin, who chairs the Judiciary Committee that would consider those bills, said he wants to see if there is support to move them through the Senate.

“I think Speaker Pelosi has discovered she doesn’t have the support for a comprehensive bill in the House,” Durbin said. “And I think that indicates where it is in the Senate as well.”

Biden has proposed a plan that would provide a pathway to citizenship for roughly 11 million people living illegally in the U.S., would bolster assistance to Central American countries and would ease immigration for people fleeing violence. Republicans declared the proposal, which did not include any added resources to secure the border, dead on arrival.