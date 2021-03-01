Bill calls for rapid on-site visit policy after deadly outbreak at LaSalle Veterans’ Home

That site visit report also documented examples of staff failing to follow proper protocol for personal protective equipment. In one instance, staff were seen eating with masks below their chins in the kitchen within six feet of one another. In another example, staff were observed touching patients and multiple surfaces without using a new pair of disposable gloves.

Rezin said the legislation she filed is meant to enforce the recommendations made in the March 2019 Auditor General’s report on the outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at the Quincy Veterans Home, which resulted in 13 resident deaths at Quincy between 2015 and 2018.

Two of those recommendations are that IDPH and IDVA “ensure that State facilities, such as the Quincy Veterans’ Home, implement all recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control following confirmed outbreaks such as Legionnaires’ disease,” and that IDPH “revisit its policies and determine what response timeframe is adequate to conduct on-site monitoring visits in response to a confirmed disease outbreak such as Legionnaires’ disease.”

She said Gov. J.B. Pritzker failed to follow those recommendations.