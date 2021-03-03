Black and Latino directors largely missing from Illinois corporate boards, diversity report finds

“This is a reasonable first step,” Larcker said. “But it doesn’t provide much of a view of how much diversity is looked at by all the heads of divisions at companies. Are they preparing diverse candidates in a way to address the apparent lack of diversity that we see at the top?”

Some companies are voluntarily beginning to share demographic information under a new Securities and Exchange Commission rule adopted in August asking companies to disclose information on their workforce that they consider material to their business.

Originally, Illinois lawmakers considered legislation that would have required companies to have at least one woman, African American and Latino on their boards, but the requirement was dropped by the Senate.

Last year, after the racial reckoning spurred by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police last May, many companies made commitments to increase diversity, including adding chief diversity officers and recruiting from historically Black colleges.

The lack of representation reflected in the report stems from companies not having clear steps to increase Black, Latino and Asian directors, Benton said.