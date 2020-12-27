Black politicians, activists protest Anjanette Young raid, demand policy to prevent future raids

The raid was “a violation and a dehumanization,” said Jordan Wilson, 26. “My hope is that this impacts human nature in the way that we treat each other. I really want this to change the course of how we treat each other, not just as police, but as people.”

While the event was nonviolent, there was some blowback. As the gathering ended, a handful of activists with a violence prevention group organized by former offenders criticized it as a media stunt by longtime Black political leaders.

“We’ve got leadership in Black positions up and down the state of Illinois, from the lieutenant governor to mayor to the police chief ... but our communities don’t reflect Black leadership. It looks like poverty, disenfranchisement with these people in authority,” Tyrone F. Muhammad, executive director of Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, said as the event ended.

“This is nothing new with the (Anjanette Young) situation. It goes on all the time. Unfortunately, it’s not often recorded and caught on camera,” he said. “It’s more about the women being the spokeswomen for themselves. These same congressmen and pastors and politicians have historically been out front of our community, yet our conditions are the same, although they’ve been in leadership.”