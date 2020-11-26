Bloomington-Normal neighbors remain thankful, continue to adapt to COVID

“We get to focus on each other,” he said of staying home with Jodee. “That’s one of the things that I’m truly thankful for, that I get to spend time talking to my wife and my kids on the phone and my mom and dad. While there are things that are definitely an inconvenience, gosh, there’s a lot to really be thankful for.”

— Kelsey Watznauer

'Pushing as hard as we can'

Myranda Wiggins' senior year of high school is not what she expected.

After years of hearing friends and family members tell stories about how great their last year of high school was, or how much fun they had, Wiggins is a little disappointed.

"I've worked really hard to get to where I am," said the Bloomington High School senior. "My journey to my senior year was not easy at all, so it was kind of sad that COVID hit and I wouldn't get to do all of the senior stuff."

Wiggins is studying from home and attending virtual classes this semester, along with her sister, a sophomore also attending Bloomington High School. But, she's making the most of it.

"We're pushing as hard as we can," said Wiggins.

There are some perks, she said.