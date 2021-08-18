 Skip to main content
Bloomington VFW Auxiliary seeking donations

BLOOMINGTON — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 454 Auxiliary is seeking donations for its annual fundraising group sale.

Items in good condition can be dropped off 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, at the VFW Post, 1006 E. Lincoln St. in Bloomington. Only children's clothing will be accepted. Forms will also be available for tax credit.

The sale is 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 27-28 and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 29.

Proceeds fund veteran programs and boxes sent to active military.

Call 309-275-3876 for more information. 

