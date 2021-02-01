 Skip to main content
Bodies of northern Illinois couple found after house fire
Bodies of northern Illinois couple found after house fire

INVERNESS — A couple has died following a fire in their northern Illinois home.

Their bodies were found by firefighters Sunday in Inverness, northwest of Chicago. Their names were not immediately released.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Neighbor Tom Kennedy told WBBM-TV that he had spoken with the couple earlier Sunday and planned to have them to his home later.

“It was a devastating loss for all of us,” Kennedy said. “I’m still, I guess, in a little bit of a state of shock. I just can’t accept it. You’re talking to him — an hour later, you find out he died.”

