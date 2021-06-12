 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Body in motel rubble is identified as man missing for months

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARION — A body discovered after the demolition of a landmark motel in southern Illinois has been identified as a 51-year-old man who had been missing since December, authorities said Friday.

Marion police Chief David Fitts said foul play is not suspected in the death of Russell Bozarth.

The body was discovered Tuesday at the old Motel Marion in Marion in Williamson County. Demolition of the 80-year-old motel and campground was completed last week.

Fitts told The Southern Illinoisan that police searched the property for Bozarth four or five times since he was reported missing, even using specially trained dogs. He was known to police but was not under investigation.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Minnesota man charged in 1972 murder of 15-year-old Illinois girl

Minnesota man charged in 1972 murder of 15-year-old Illinois girl

A former Naperville man has been charged with first-degree murder in the 1972 stabbing death of 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson, linked to the case through DNA evidence and genealogy, Naperville police Chief Robert Marshall and Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said Friday.

FedEx driver seriously hurt in southwest Illinois dog attack

FedEx driver seriously hurt in southwest Illinois dog attack

A FedEx driver delivering a package north of Kampsville in Calhoun County was mauled Friday by two large dogs who broke through a screen door. According to news sources, the driver was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital where his left hand and wrist were amputated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Chicago becomes the largest city to fully reopen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News