Body of 62-year-old man recovered from central Illinois pond
Body of 62-year-old man recovered from central Illinois pond

  • Updated
LEWISTOWN — The body of a 62-year-old man was recovered from a pond in central Illinois, authorities said.

Henry Umphryes of Vermont in Fulton County had been reported missing by friends days earlier and his vehicle was found on a property west of Astoria, along with fishing items, according to the (Peoria) Journal Star.

His friends and and farmers on the property removed ice so authorities could launch a boat with sonar on Friday. The body was recovered shortly before 10 a.m.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Astoria Fire and Rescue also helped with the operation.

