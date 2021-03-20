 Skip to main content
Body of missing Peoria woman found in Illinois River
PEORIA — The body of a woman who went missing in November was found this week in the Illinois River, authorities said Friday.

The Peoria Journal Star reported that the body of Cosette "Cricket" Brown was found Thursday and her identity was confirmed Friday. The cause of the Peoria woman's death has not been determined yet by the Scott County coroner's office.

Brown, 48, was reported missing on Nov. 18. Her mother, Veronica Brown, said the identification of her daughter's body gives "some closure" to her family.

"She would give you the shirt off of her back," Veronica Brown said. "She fed them, she clothed them. She did whatever she could to help other people."

Authorities in Peoria and the Illinois State Police are investigating the case.

