Body pulled from Lake County lake Sunday was the man who fell from a water tube Friday, fire officials say

The body of a man who rescuers had been searching for since a tube he was riding on flipped Friday on Fox Lake was found Sunday morning, officials said.

The 28-year-old man had gone under the surface of the lake around 10 a.m. Friday, according to rescue organizations, which included the Fox Lake Fire Protection District and the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The man and two small children were being towed on a water tube behind a pontoon boat when it flipped over. The children were wearing life vests and were helped back into the boat by their mother. The man was not wearing a life vest and struggled to stay afloat before going under, officials said.

After 90 minutes of searching, the effort to locate him became a recovery mission, meaning they did not expect to find him alive.

At 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the body was located in the water, near Lipincott Point, fire officials said.

“The person was confirmed to be the victim from the water rescue (mission) that began (Friday),” according to an emailed statement from Lt. Jake Geist, of the fire protection district.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Lake County Coroner’s Office assisted with the recovery.

