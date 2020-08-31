Bones found near Glasford match no local missing person

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PEORIA -- The bones found along an Illinois River bank near Glasford appear not to match any of the area's high-profile missing persons.

A review by a forensic pathologist on Monday morning indicated that the human skull, which had some teeth in it as well as some other bones, do not appear to match any known person.

"I feel really bad for them. They don't have any closure, and they still don't know where their loved one is," said Jamie Harwood, the Peoria County coroner, about the families of the missing. "And for that, I feel horrible."

The news was heartbreaking to a woman who has spent countless hours trying to keep the name Alexis Scott, who vanished nearly three years ago, in the public's eye.

"Going through the whole process of every time there is a body found anywhere near Peoria causes a major amount of physical, mental, and emotional torture. Today is bittersweet, we want her to be alive, but it's still a grieving process again wanting some sort of closure," said Dusti Moultrie, the woman who runs a Facebook group dedicated to keeping Scott's name out there.

Harwood said in a news release the pathologist was not able to determine the gender or the age of the person whose bones were found.