Booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine are coming, but not for Central Illinois arms just yet

PEORIA — Area health departments have been fielding calls from residents interested in getting COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, which are not yet available in Central Illinois.

Those health departments are still waiting for guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health before they can begin giving the shots, said Sara Sparkman, communications manager for the Tazewell County Health Department.

"We have vaccine, we just don't know what the specifics are. Boosters have been approved for the immunocompromised, but what is the immunocompromised they are looking for, because it's a wide range," said Sparkman. "So we need more details on what exactly they are targeting, and we need to know what the dosage is."

Both Tazewell County and Woodford County posted information about boosters on their Facebook pages, asking people to be patient. Once IDPH guidance has been provided, health departments will post information on how to get boosters.

Questions about vaccine boosters sent to the Peoria City/County Health Department were not immediately answered Tuesday.

People who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are at increased risk of serious, prolonged illness from COVID-19, and can benefit from an additional dose of vaccine, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People who received either the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine should receive a third dose of the vaccine at least 28 days after the second dose.

While the CDC is not recommending the booster shot for any other population at this time, it's likely that will change. Health officials with the Biden administration are expected to recommend booster shots for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received the second shot, according to USA TODAY. Booster shots for all could begin as early as mid- to late-September.

Asked if a mass vaccination site like the one at Heddington Oaks would be reopened in central Illinois to provide boosters, Sparkman said that preliminary talks are happening now on how to handle increased demand.

Just recently, Tazewell County began seeing an uptick in people asking to be vaccinated as kids head back to school and area employers begin mandating the shots, said Sparkman.

"We'd only been doing vaccinations on Wednesdays, but we've had pretty good interest, so we are starting on Fridays now as well. As the interest and the people want more vaccine, we will obviously reevaluate, and possibly offer more opportunities," she said. "We are here, and we're going to do what we need to do throughout the pandemic to make sure people in the community have the resources and vaccines that they need."

