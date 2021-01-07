Bost defends vote to object to election results in 2 states

The counting of Electoral College votes after the November election is typically ceremonial and attracts little attention. But, in the months since the Nov. 3 election, President Donald Trump has without evidence questioned the election's integrity, and he urged protests at the Capitol Wednesday.

Bost in his Thursday statement also addressed the prior day's violence in D.C., saying it demonstrated mistrust among Americans in the election system.

“The deeply troubling scenes at the U.S. Capitol yesterday indicate the intense distrust that many Americans have towards the election process,” Bost wrote. “If we have any hope of restoring that faith and healing the deep divisions in our country, our efforts must be rooted in constitutional principles and fair elections.”