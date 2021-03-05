Boxes with more than 65,000 counterfeit N95 masks intercepted at O’Hare by border protection officers

CHICAGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers Sunday seized 136 boxes of counterfeit medical masks at O’Hare International Airport after they noticed the masks were giving off a “chemical smell” and their boxes had grammatical errors, officials said.

The phony masks arrived from Colombia in South America and were similar to 3M N95 masks with a 3M trademark, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

A customs import specialist determined the shipment infringes on the 3M trademark and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health NIOSH trademark, the release said.

Officers seized 65,280 masks. If the masks had been real, because of supply and demand, they would have had a domestic value of over $401,000, according to the release. All the masks were destined for a company in Virginia, according to the release.

Last year, criminal groups exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to sell counterfeit, unapproved, unsafe personal protective equipment and pharmaceuticals, according to the release.