Boy found dead behind laundromat

The body of a boy was found behind a laundromat early Saturday in Joliet, and police said it appeared he had been shot in the chest and abdomen.

According to the Joliet Police Department Facebook page, officers were called about 5 a.m. Saturday to assist the Joliet Fire Department at the Blue Kangaroo Laundromat, 606 East Cass Street, and found “a deceased male juvenile.”

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County coroner’s office. The age of the boy was not provided.

Police said Saturday that the investigation was still active and they would provide updates when further information became available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit. You may also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if you wish to remain anonymous, police said.

