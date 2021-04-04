Bradfordton grain elevator fire: Multiple fire departments, others respond to blaze

A massive fire in Bradfordton shut down a portion of Illinois 97 late Friday afternoon.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Friday, the Springfield Fire Department responded to a general alarm for reported flames coming from a grain elevator building in the 4400 block of West Jefferson Street. While en route, 911 informed firefighters that it received multiple calls about the fire.

Local firefighters reported heavy smoke visible in the sky from several miles away. Arriving at the scene, they found a 100-by-40 wood frame commercial building of a grain elevator business that was three stories tall on its east side and one story on its west side. Upon arrival, the three-story side was fully involved and caving in toward the one-story side, according to Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough.

On the west, there were grain elevators that were exposed. Large gas cylinders across the street to the north also were exposed.

As the structure began to collapse, it took down multiple power lines, which were on fire in front of the building and were forming an electrical arc with two power poles leaning, according to Blough.