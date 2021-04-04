Bradfordton grain elevator fire: Multiple fire departments, others respond to blaze

A massive fire in Bradfordton shut down a portion of Illinois 97 late Friday afternoon.
Just before 3:30 p.m. Friday, the Springfield Fire Department responded to a general alarm for reported flames coming from a grain elevator building in the 4400 block of West Jefferson Street. While en route, 911 informed firefighters that it received multiple calls about the fire.
Local firefighters reported heavy smoke visible in the sky from several miles away. Arriving at the scene, they found a 100-by-40 wood frame commercial building of a grain elevator business that was three stories tall on its east side and one story on its west side. Upon arrival, the three-story side was fully involved and caving in toward the one-story side, according to Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough.
On the west, there were grain elevators that were exposed. Large gas cylinders across the street to the north also were exposed.
As the structure began to collapse, it took down multiple power lines, which were on fire in front of the building and were forming an electrical arc with two power poles leaning, according to Blough.
Six fire engines, three trucks and two battalion chief command vehicles responded to the scene, as they worked together to attack the fire from the exterior of the building. Springfield Fire Battalion Chief Eric Helms confirmed that two workers who were inside the building were both able to exit without injury.
Surrounding the building to attack the fire, Blough said the "defensive operations continued for several hours." During that time, the three-story side of the building slowly collapsed inward.
After hours of working to extinguish the flames, when most of the fire was out, the owner of the property showed up with heavy machinery and assisted in pulling debris out of the building to help local firefighters gain access to the remaining flames on the interior.
Illinois State Police and the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office were among those who responded, and fire departments from Pleasant Plains, Sherman, Chatham and New Berlin all sent tankers and personnel to help extinguish the fire.
Ameren Electric was able to restore power to the entire area and secure the burnt poles.
The building was deemed a total loss, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.