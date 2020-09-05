Bradley University COVID-19 cases double in second week of school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PEORIA -- The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley University doubled from 9 to 18 in the second week of the fall semester and the second week of testing for the virus.

That brings to 27 the total number of confirmed cases to start the school year.

There were 216 tests administered of students and staff last week, for a positivity rate of 8.33%. The percentage of positive tests the previous week was 2.58%.

The results of seven tests are pending, according to the school's COVID-19 dashboard that is updated every Friday at 11 a.m.

The data reflects tests administered on campus only. Students and employees are being tested as part of the school's "surveillance testing process," while students will also be tested if they show symptoms.

A total of 565 tests have been administered in the first two weeks, with an average positivity rate of 5.46%.

As of Sept. 3, there have been 2,480 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Peoria County, with 37 deaths. The most recently reported positivity rate for the county is 4.16%.

