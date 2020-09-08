Bradley University enacts 2-week quarantine for all students and bans social gatherings as COVID-19 clusters emerge on Peoria campus

Most of the positive cases involve asymptomatic carriers and many have experienced only mild symptoms, Standifird said. More than 500 students were in quarantine as of Tuesday morning, though the numbers are expected to rise over the next few days, he said.

The school served about 4,600 undergraduate students last year though it wasn’t clear Tuesday how many had returned for fall classes.

Students who fail to comply with the quarantine and new campus guidelines will be subject to discipline, up to and including dismissal from campus. Students, faculty and staff can report violations using an online form.

During the quarantine, students can leave their residences to pick up meals, run essential errands, go to work and spend time outside while wearing a mask.

Standifird cautioned students not to move home during the temporary restrictions, saying that would complicate contact tracing and increase the risk of introducing new cases to the campus community.

He also rebuked students who have ignored the calls to wear masks and distance from others in small and large groups.