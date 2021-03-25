‘Brain fog,’ blurred vision and loss of taste: 85% of long-haulers who started with mild COVID-19 have 4 or more neurological symptoms, Northwestern study finds

The authors found brain fog in 81% of the patients, headache in 68%, numbness or tingling in 60%, loss of taste in 59%, problems with smell in 55%, muscle pain in 55%, dizziness in 47%, blurred vision in 30% and ringing in the ears in 29%.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Patients experienced decreased quality of life, with some suffering from brain fog, headache and dizziness, and others from different constellations of symptoms.

“When everything you eat tastes like metal and everything you smell smells like bleach, your quality of life is altered in a completely different way,” Koralnik said.

The average age for the patients in the study was 43, younger than the average for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, which is 55, Koralnik said.

People with long COVID syndrome are known as COVID long-haulers.

Interestingly, 70% of the patients were female, and 16% had a history of autoimmune disease. Those findings are consistent with the hypothesis that long COVID is an autoimmune problem. Immune diseases such as multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis also disproportionately affect women.