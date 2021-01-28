Brookfield Zoo tiger, slowed by arthritis, gets ‘bionic hip’ replacement in a North American first

Said Cook, “She had a real lot of scar tissue around the joint and then a lot of remodeling of the bone. It really made it difficult to get access to get the implants in. It was a lot of thinking on the fly and making sure we were doing the right thing, maintaining stability while getting just enough access to get the implants in there.”

The good news, Adkesson said by phone as the incision was being closed back up, is “we’re really happy with the way it looks right now. The joint’s moving real smoothly. It has excellent ranger of motion. Looks nice and secure. All the things we’re looking for.”

And now comes the really challenging part: Limiting the mobility of a supremely agile animal whose left rear leg suddenly feels better than it has in years.

“We can’t say, ‘Bed rest for six weeks,’” Cook explained. “We can’t say, ‘Use your walker for the first two weeks.’”

“The things we’re most concerned about,” Adkesson added, “are the jumping.”

Tigers can jump six to eight feet high and 10 to twelve feet in distance, he said, and “it’s that propulsive force we want to avoid before the muscles have rebuilt and tightened up around that joint.”