Buckingham Fountain switch-on marks the start of traditional Chicago summer

Lalrinzuala, of Orland Park, wore a T-shirt that showed a Black woman in front of a rainbow background giving the Rosie the Riveter pose showing off a Band-Aid and the word “vaccinated” across her arm as she stepped onto the stage. Lalrinzuala, who is fully vaccinated with Pfizer, said she had been sitting on the shirt for a while and decided it was the perfect day to wear it.

“The pandemic, of course, was something that was tragic,” she said. “But we made it through, and I’m just happy to be one of the ones who did see it through. ... Definitely overwhelming feelings about just being able to be at something like this.”

In the crowd, Laurie Pincus came from Iowa to visit Chicago for her 70th birthday. She heard on the news Saturday morning that the fountain was turning on, and she said her great-great-grandfather was first cousins with Kate Buckingham, who donated the fountain in 1927 in memory of her brother.

“I just knew we had to be here,” Pincus said. “We haven’t been here for a year and a half. ... A beautiful day and a beautiful moment in time.”

Nearby, 55-year-old Lynette Boyd-Peoples sat in a chair facing the fountain as her 16-year-old daughter Faith Boyd and 3-year-old grandson — Faith’s nephew — Natwan “NJ” Nash waved around bubble wands.