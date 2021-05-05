Bus provides 'safe space' for conversations about intolerance while traveling Illinois

"You can't watch these scenes from the 1950s and the 1960s, in the civil rights movement in the United States, and not think about the marches and the protests that we've seen in the United States and internationally over the last year and a half," said Mark Katrikh, who is the director of operations and experience for The Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. "Unpacking that, and helping us understand what that means and how that impacts each and every one of our lives is sort of the final piece to the conversation."

On Tuesday morning, Katrikh led a conversation with a group of local high school students who stopped by the mobile classroom. Even though the same materials are often used to facilitate discussions on the bus, the takeaways are often different and based on the lived experiences of those who are taking part.

Simply asking a group what the word tolerance means to them can serve as an entry point into a deeper conversation for those on board.

"That word means different things to different people," Katrikh said. "It's everything from this idea of putting up with something — to tolerate, to forbear — all the way over to acceptance and understanding, which are very different things. Even being able to unpack that part of it gives us a little bit of insight into how we can have these conversations. Then we go from there."