Buying weed in the age of coronavirus: Dispensaries tell recreational customers not to put medical patients at risk

But now officials are discouraging crowds from congregating. Parades, sporting events and other gatherings are being canceled, and an increasing number of businesses are telling employees to work remotely.

Cresco Labs started using a text-based check-in platform at its Sunnyside dispensary in the Lake View neighborhood Thursday, to cut down on interaction in the waiting area, spokesman Jason Erkes said in a statement.

The wait on Thursday afternoon was about one hour for recreational patients, according to the dispensary’s website.

Erkes said Cresco is evaluating every aspect of its business to maintain the health and safety of employees, customers and patients.

“We will be implementing social distancing strategies at all of our retail stores to ensure customers and patients always have access to their medicine and to be able to continue their daily wellness routines with as minimal personal interaction as possible,” he said in a statement.

On top of the concern for medical patients, marijuana stores are facing the same problem as other retailers during the coronavirus outbreak: When employees need to interact with the public to do their job, it’s not that easy to have them work from home.