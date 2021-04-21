Cahokia Mounds national park status legislation reintroduced

Durbin echoed that.

"Cahokia Mounds is an important natural, archaeological, and culture landmark that represents the indigenous peoples and landscapes that once made up America's first cities in the Western Hemisphere," Durbin said in a written statement. "With this bill to update the site's historical designation, we can take another step forward in recognizing Cahokia Mounds as the cultural asset it is and offer the necessary protections to ensure the site is protected for generations to come."

Cahokia Mounds was the center of the North American mound-building culture, reaching its height by about C.E. 1200. However, within 200 years the city and surrounding villages were largely abandoned for unknown reasons.

Today about 70 mounds, ranging from Monk's Mound, or the Temple Mound, to many smaller mounds over the 2,200 acre park.

Over the years many of the mounds in the St. Louis region have disappeared. In St. Louis, historically known as "Mound City," only Sugar Loaf Mound remains.

Other areas include Mitchell, East St. Louis and Fairmont City, where work on the Stan Musial Bridge prompted archaeological excavations in the former National City Stockyards. The work resulted in major finds and for several years was the largest archaeological dig in the United States.