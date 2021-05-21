Calling out Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s policies, dozens march through Logan Square on inauguration anniversary

Others highlighted environmental concerns, like efforts to locate a scrap shredder in a low-income, predominantly Latino neighborhood on Chicago’s Southeast Side

“What is the city’s agenda?” asked activist Oscar Sanchez. “Because if they wanted to, they would. If they wanted to prioritize education, they would, not another juvenile detention center. If they wanted to prioritize mental health, they would, not the corrupt system we know as the Chicago Police Department.”

Before the march, Carla Langston said the mayor had been a big disappointment, especially to Black women.

“She definitely has gone back on campaign promises,” Langston, 56, said. “And it’s one thing to go back on those promises, but she’s actually continued on with things we’re tired of from previous administrations.”

Langston questioned the transparency surrounding the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in March and the botched raid on the home of Anjanette Young, who was handcuffed naked after police executed a search warrant at the wrong address. She also said she felt the mayor had come down hard on teachers.