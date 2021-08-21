 Skip to main content
Can I get a third COVID vaccination? Here's what you need to know.

Top health officials in the Biden administration may recommend most Americans get Covid booster shots eight months after becoming fully vaccinated. The plan would involve administering third shots beginning in mid-to-late September, pending the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization…

With COVID-19 cases surging nationwide, President Joe Biden and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday vaccine booster shots will be recommended and readily available to the public in the coming weeks.

Here are the answers to some basic questions about eligibility, availability and reason behind the new recommendation.

Can I get a COVID-19 booster shot?

Yes, but not right away. President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. plans to make vaccine booster shots available to anyone starting Sept. 20. However, that's subject to authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Additionally, it's being recommended that only individuals who are eight months out from their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines receive a third dose.

Currently, it's not been recommended that people who had a Johnson and Johnson vaccine receive a booster, but studies are ongoing.

I'm immunocompromised, can I get it sooner?

Yes. HSHS Hospitals began offering COVID-19 boosters to patients with compromised immune systems at HSHS Drive-Thru Care in O'Fallon at 406 Hartman Lane on Thursday. Vaccine appointments are available Tuesday and Thursdays from 1-4 p.m. and can be scheduled by calling 1-844-217-4707 or at www.hshs.org/vaccine.

According to HSHS, guidelines include immunocompromised people who have:

—been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

—received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

—received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

—moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

—advanced or untreated HIV infection

—active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

Which vaccine should I get?

The CDC is recommending patients receive the same brand vaccine that they received for their first two doses as long as it is available. The CDC, however, says it is also acceptable to receive a different brand if the first brand is not available.

Why are third doses needed?

Cases are continuing to rise due to the number of unvaccinated people in the U.S. and the comparatively high contagion rate of the delta variant, according to the CDC.

Illinois county settles with nurse over her refusal to give police a list of COVID patients

The CDC said Wednesday that boosters will be needed due to vaccines' "reduction in protection over time."

"Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination rollout," a statement from the CDC read. "For that reason, we conclude that a booster shot will be needed to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability."

