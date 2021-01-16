Can Illinois pick up the pace of vaccinations as it moves to the next phase?

But Pritzker has cautioned that many in the next phase may still have to wait.

“We’re all anxious to get vaccinated, but in these next few weeks, at least, patience is our watchword,” Pritzker said during a news conference Friday.

First phase limitations

One issue during the first phase has been that health systems could only vaccinate health care workers. If they couldn’t inoculate enough health care workers quickly, they didn’t want to hold on to doses that others might be able to use.

As a result, a number of Chicago-area hospital systems have declined offers of additional vaccine shipments in recent weeks.

The week of Christmas, Edward-Elmhurst Health turned down an offer of Moderna vaccines, when many of its workers were off for the holidays. The system had just received a big shipment before the holidays and was expecting another one after Christmas.

“Why would I have something sit in a refrigerator for a month when someone else could be administering it in another location?” said Mary Lou Mastro, president and CEO of the health system, which has hospitals in Elmhurst and Naperville.