Can shortage leaves breweries scrambling, adding yet another COVID-19 hurdle — and spelling the demise of at least 1 Chicago brand

At least one other Chicago brewery is similarly impacted. Saint Errant Brewing, whose calling card is an adjunct-laden pastry stout in 8-ounce cans, found out last week that it will be forced to shift those beers to 16-ounce cans. Brewery co-founder Brent Banks hopes the change is brief.

“We’re begrudgingly going to go to a different format until the stubbies hopefully come back,” Banks said. “It’s unfortunate as we initially went the route of 8-ounce cans for our big stouts out of a desire to provide a format for high ABV pastry stouts where one could crack a single beer at home on a Wednesday and drink it alone. But it kind of became our calling card on the stouts. Oh well, we’ll adapt and hopefully people like the beer for the beer itself as much as the format.”

Acquiring cans for many breweries volleys between blood sport and a waiting game. Larger Chicago breweries that contract a steady supply of cans directly from the manufacturers — such as Revolution, Half Acre and Goose Island — have seen little, if any, impact.

Others, such as Pipeworks Brewing, are at the edge of being affected. Pipeworks co-founder Gerrit Lewis said he eyes 30% growth in 2021, but is only guaranteed enough cans to match last year’s production of 13,000 barrels. Needing to scale back production is an “ever looming” proposition, he said.