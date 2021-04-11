CAPITOL RECAP: Elections board director on leave after attempted online extortion, agency says

* * *

RURAL VACCINATION TEAMS: The state also announced Tuesday, April 6, that rapid response vaccination teams and additional resources would be deployed to six more Illinois counties in response to “early warning signs of COVID-19 resurgence.”

According to a Tuesday news release, rapid response vaccination teams will be deployed to Fulton, Tazewell and Woodford counties in central Illinois, with additional vaccine doses being directed to Peoria and McLean counties.

The state announced on Monday that it would also send mobile vaccination teams to Kankakee, Vermilion, Livingston, Coles, DeWitt, and White counties this week. The vaccination teams plan to administer single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines in order to quickly mitigate spread, the release said.

State officials urged added caution in following public health guidelines as the state continues to work to vaccinate residents as quickly as possible.