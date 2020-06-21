CAPITOL RECAP: Governor to cancel 2020 State Fairs by executive order

SPRINGFIELD – State Fairs in Springfield and Du Quoin will be canceled this year by executive order of the governor due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state made the announcement Friday, June 12, in a news release, noting the decision “has prompted the Department of Agriculture to offer a safe, creative way to ensure youth exhibitors still get a chance to showcase their hard work.”
That will come in the form of a Junior Livestock Expo in Springfield in September. Illinois exhibitors ages 8-21 can show their animals at that event. The 4-H General Project Show will take place virtually, with premiums and ribbons distributed by the ag department, according to the news release. Entry details for the events are forthcoming.
The Du Quoin and Springfield Fairs attracted more than 600,000 visitors combined in 2019 and are scheduled to return in August 2021. Last year, the Springfield Fair set records for the grandstand and near record numbers for attendance.
“The Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs have been some of my favorite opportunities to celebrate our agricultural communities and the residents who make Illinois so exceptional,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a news release. “But it’s because the fairs are such a treasure to so many thousands of people that my administration, like those of our neighboring Midwestern states, must make the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 State Fairs in light of the risk posed by COVID-19. This is the right choice based on guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and other experts: we have to prioritize keeping our people safe.”
State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, took issue with the governor’s unilateral decision to cancel the Fairs by executive order.
“I am tremendously disappointed the governor has canceled the 2020 Illinois State Fair,” Butler said in a statement. “Through state law, the General Assembly has mandated that Illinois shall have state fairs in Springfield and Du Quoin. This decision is yet another one in which the governor has exceeded his authority during the pandemic and will be in violation of state law.”
* * *
COVID-19 HEALTH STATISTICS: The number of new COVID-19 cases in the state has remained relatively flat with 593 new cases reported Thursday, June 18. For the past week, there have been between 473 and 673 new cases reported each day.
There were also 55 additional confirmed deaths reported Thursday, bringing total fatalities to 6,573 as total confirmed cases rose to 134,778. The recovery rate for those 42 days removed from diagnosis is 93 percent, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
There were 25,504 test results reported over the previous 24 hours for a total of more than 1.28 million tested since the pandemic began. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from June 11-17 is 3 percent.
Hospitalization numbers for COVID-19 remained at a general decline Thursday as well, with the number of hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients flat from the day before at 1,878, a decrease to 538 intensive care unit beds in use by COVID-19 patients, and a decrease to 321 ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients. All are lows since the state began reporting the figures.
* * *
REOPENING PLAN: Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday, June 18, assured the public that all four of the state’s medical regions are on pace to move into Phase 4 of his Restore Illinois reopening plan on June 26. In that phase, restaurants and bars could open for indoor dining at fractional capacity as long as they follow state guidelines, and gatherings up to 50 people would be allowed. PreK-12 schools, higher education and all summer programs could also open with IDPH approved safety guidance, as could fitness clubs.
While Republicans and business groups have urged an expedited approach to reopening, the Pritzker administration has continued to stick by the original reopening plan timeline with some amendments, such as allowing outdoor seating at restaurants.
“As we continue to grapple with the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain committed to safely reopening the state to begin economic recovery,” Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes said in a news release.
* * *
ILLINOIS UNEMPLOYMENT: Illinois’ unemployment rate fell to 15.2 percent in May, according to the state Department of Employment Security, representing a 2 percent drop from the previous month.
Nonfarm payrolls added 62,200 jobs in May based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Job losses for April were also revised downward to 738,600 jobs lost, down from 762,200 in previous estimates.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, continued unemployment claims for the previous week fell to 709,244, down from 741,738 the week ending June 6. Illinois saw 44,639 new initial claims for the week ending June 13, which was roughly level from the week before.
The state’s unemployment rate was 1.9 percentage points higher than the national unemployment rate reported for May, which was 13.3 percent, according to IDES.
The staggering numbers are 11.1 percentage points higher than they were a year ago as the state and nation continue to grapple with economic shutdowns related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
* * *
DATA BREACH LAWSUIT: The firm contracted to launch an unemployment claims portal is solely responsible for a data breach that made available almost 33,000 Illinoisans’ personal information, a St. Clair County resident has alleged in a federal lawsuit.
The state Department of Employment Security announced on May 18 that the web-based system built and maintained by Deloitte Consulting LLP – an international business services company – to process some unemployment claims allowed public access of applicants’ names, Social Security numbers and street addresses.
That online portal serviced Illinoisans applying for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, designed to provide benefits to independent contractors affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic and who are not typically covered by unemployment insurance.
According to the lawsuit filed by St. Clair County resident Briana Julius, at least three other states — Ohio, Colorado and Arkansas — also contracted Deloitte to construct similar portals. Within five days of notice that Illinois’ system was compromised, both Colorado and Ohio made announcements their portals had the same flaw.
Deloitte was “negligent,” Julius alleges, by “actively mishandling” that information. She is suing on behalf of herself and all other Americans who might have been harmed, and is asking a judge to allow a jury trial.
The case is requesting the court find that Deloitte acted in an “unlawful” manner and establish a number of security measures, including safeguards for personal information, tests by “third-party security auditors” and encryption of all sensitive data. Damages could “exceed” $5 million, according to the lawsuit, when considering all Americans who were affected.
* * *
RAISES FOR NURSES: The Illinois Nurses Association announced in a news release Thursday, June 18, that it reached an agreement with the state on a series of COVID-19 related compensation and safety measures — including a 12 percent hazard pay bump — for registered nurses at state mental health facilities, correctional centers, Illinois Youth Centers, veterans administration homes, the Department of Healthcare and Family Services and Department of Public Health.
The 12-percent pay increase will apply to an employee’s base salary for days worked between April 16 and June 30 for nurses not covered under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Nurses who worked from May 1 to May 31 without taking a day off will also be granted an additional personal business day.
* * *
REMOTE LEARNING: Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday, June 18, signed into law Senate Bill 1569, which allows school districts to use remote learning during a declared public health emergency and count them as attendance days. It also allows for five remote learning planning days to be considered attendance days.
The new law takes effect immediately and also waives student assessment requirements if the Illinois State Board of Education receives such a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education.
State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen Ayala said ISBE will be releasing guidance in the coming days to “support a safe transition back to in-person learning this fall.”
“We emphasize in-person learning for all students to the greatest extent possible, while realizing that may not be feasible in all situations,” she said in a news release.
The new law also provides a year-long licensure extension for those with teaching and education support professional licenses set to expire on June 30.
* * *
ONLINE SPORTS BETTING: The first online sports betting platform is live in Illinois as well, two weeks after Gov. JB Pritzker signed an order temporarily removing the in-person sports wagering registration requirements for casinos, racetracks and sports facilities.
Rivers Casino Des Plaines and Rush Street Interactive launched the online sportsbook BetRivers.com Thursday, June 18, and players can sign up from home.
* * *
RENT, MORTGAGE ASSISTANCE: Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday, June 17, he will extend a moratorium on evictions in the state until July 31, and a new state grant program that will begin in August to give assistance to those who are behind on rent.
There will be $150 million dedicated to each an emergency rental assistance and emergency mortgage assistance program, which will begin in August. Those were two of several programs totaling $900 million in state aid that were highlighted in a Chicago news conference by Pritzker and legislative leaders.
The rental program will be run by the Illinois Housing Development Authority and applies to those who have been unable to pay rent due to COVID-19. The program allows for grants of $5,000 to provide emergency rental assistance. Pritzker said it is expected to be running by August, lasting through the end of the year.
To be eligible, a tenant must carry an unpaid rent balance from March through present day and be able to certify that COVID-19 related income loss is the reason they cannot afford rent. The governor’s office anticipates the program can help approximately 30,000 renters.
Assistance will be paid directly to a property owner or landlord on behalf of the tenant, and landlords accepting assistance must agree not to evict the tenant for the duration of the agreement.
A similar emergency mortgage program creates grants of up to $15,000 to homeowners who need support with mortgage payments. That program also is expected to launch in August, and the governor’s office anticipates it will serve approximately 10,000 people.
Eligible homeowners’ must have had an income not exceeding 120 percent of the area median income prior to the pandemic, and must be able to certify that the reason they could not pay their mortgage in full was due to a COVID-19-related loss of income.
Grants from both programs will be allotted on a first-applied, first-approved basis.
* * *
BUSINESS GRANTS: Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday, June 17, announced that, in early July, the state Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will begin distributing the first $60 million installment of Business Interruption Grants, which are funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.
The BIG program can help up to 3,500 businesses that faced disruptions due to COVID-19 related closures.
In all, that program will receive $540 million in funding, half of which the state has dedicated to child care providers. Small businesses that have been “heavily restricted or completely shut down” in areas disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 will be prioritized in the first funding wave, according to the governor’s office.
One-third of the first $60 million installment will go to 1,000 businesses in grants of $20,000 in areas impacted by property damage resulting from recent civil unrest. The same amount will be dedicated to 1,000 bars and restaurants unable to offer outside service.
There will be $10 million dedicated to 1,000 grants of up to $10,000 for barbershops and salons, and $20 million dedicated to 500 grants of $20,000 each for gyms and fitness centers.
Applications will be available on Monday, June 22, through DCEO.
* * *
RAOUL HAS COVID-19: Attorney General Kwame Raoul has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced in a news release Tuesday, June 16, and the governor plans to get retested as well.
“After experiencing minor symptoms over the weekend, I consulted with my health care provider using telehealth services. Upon the advice of my doctor, I was tested yesterday and informed today that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Raoul said in a news release.
Raoul said in the statement his symptoms remain mild and he continues to be in contact with staff to manage operations of his office. The programs and services provided by the attorney general’s office will continue uninterrupted, he said.
The attorney general also said he has been self-isolating since first experiencing symptoms and will continue to do so upon guidance from doctors and public health authorities. Raoul said he is in the process of identifying individuals he came into contact with, and they would be advised to self-isolate and seek telehealth guidance.
The news release did not say where Raoul may have contracted the virus, but on June 6, he attended a South Suburban Day of Action in Calumet City with several other elected officials, including Gov. JB Pritzker. Both of the leaders spoke at the event.
“The governor attended an event with the attorney general on Saturday, June 6. The governor always wears a mask and will be tested again today after attending a march and other public events,” a spokesperson said in an email statement Tuesday.
* * *
MAIL-IN VOTES BILL SIGNED: Anyone who cast a ballot in the last three years or who registered to vote or changed addresses after the March primary will be sent an application to vote by mail after Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill expanding the program Tuesday, June 16.
In a news release, Pritzker’s office said the program is aimed at ensuring “safe and active participation in the 2020 general election during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
Pritzker signed Senate Bill 1863 and House Bill 2238, which also expands early voting hours at permanent polling places and makes election day a state holiday.
Local election authorities must mail or email the applications to voters who cast a ballot in the 2018 general election, the 2019 consolidated election or the 2020 general primary election, as well as voters who registered or changed addresses after the March primary. Any eligible voter who submits an application by Oct, 1 will receive their ballot by Oct. 6.
* * *
REPUBLICANS SUE PRITZKER: The Illinois Republican Party wants to be excluded from the state’s social gathering restrictions, alleging in a federal lawsuit this week that churches and political demonstrations already enjoy such exclusions.
Throughout the year, the party holds a state convention, strategy meetings and candidate rallies — all with more than 10 people present. Under Gov. JB Pritzker’s May 29 executive order addressing the continued spread of COVID-19, those in-person gatherings are banned.
According to a court filing, the governor carved out an exception for religious institutions, which can hold socially-distanced services of more than 10 people. It also alleges he “declined to enforce” his order against protesters demanding an end to systemic racism in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
“Political parties are for political expression what churches are for religious expression: the corporate manifestation of speech and interaction within a community of shared belief,” the Republican Party argued in its lawsuit, filed June 15.
“Yet, unlike churches, political parties are barred from gathering in groups greater than 10 under the governor’s executive order,” it continued. “And unlike protestors against police brutality, they have not been given an exemption based on his sympathy, recognition, and participation.”
Daniel Suhr, an attorney with the Chicago-based Liberty Justice Center and the party’s representative, said in a press conference Tuesday, June 16, he is asking a federal judge to agree treating “political party gatherings differently from religious gatherings” violates the U.S. constitution.
* * *
FIREARMS DEALERS: New permanent regulations that govern licensed firearms dealers in Illinois have finally been approved 18 months after Gov. JB Pritzker signed the bill into law.
The General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, or JCAR, gave its OK to the rules at a meeting Tuesday, June 16, in Springfield.
After weeks of no guests, Chicago’s tourism industry is betting on local leisure travel to help it rebound
Heading into the official start of summer, Chicago’s tourism scene will be vastly different from years past.
The Firearms Dealers License Certification Act passed the General Assembly in May 2018, when Republican Bruce Rauner was governor. But knowing he was likely to veto it, lawmakers used a procedural maneuver to hold the bill until Democrat JB Pritzker took office in January. He signed it on Jan. 17, four days after being inaugurated.
The new law requires anyone with a federal firearms license who operates a retail gun store, which does not include gun shows, to also obtain a state certificate and to comply with regulations adopted by the Illinois State Police. Those were to include, among other things, rules on maintaining alarm systems, video surveillance systems and ways to secure the store’s inventory after business hours.
As well, the Illinois State Rifle Association and several Illinois gun dealers filed suit challenging the law’s constitutionality in Sangamon County Circuit Court. That case is still pending.
* * *
FAMILY ASSISTANCE: On Monday, June 15, Gov. JB Pritzker was in Belleville to announce the expansion of two existing programs, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance program, or LIHEAP, and the Community Services Block Grant program, which provide food, utility and other kinds of assistance to people who are struggling financially.
“While we continue to fight to keep Illinois’ people healthy and safe from the virus, we must battle the economic pain that it has wreaked upon our communities,” Pritzker said. “Unfortunately, in this battle, we are not unique. Every state in the United States at every stage of reopening has suffered job losses and business closures, including those that never formally had a stay-at-home order.”
LIHEAP provides direct financial assistance for low-income people who are having trouble affording their utility bills. The Community Services Block Grant program offers financial help for things like food, shelter and medicine.
Both programs are operated by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Activity. In the budget passed during a special session in May, lawmakers added $90 million to the programs from federal funds, bringing the total available to $275 million, and they expanded eligibility for the programs so they are now available to households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, or $52,400 a year for a family of four.
Pritzker also announced a new web portal, HelpIllinoisFamilies.com, where people can pre-apply for benefits under either program. Until recently, it was a federal requirement to apply in person at a local office.
Applicants will be asked for proof of employment, such as pay stubs for the head of the household for the past 30 days; copies of heat and electric bills issued within the past 30 days; a copy of their rental agreement if they are renting their home; and proof of Social Security numbers for all people living in the household.
* * *
SUMMER YOUTH EMPLOYMENT: The Pritzker administration has announced a new initiative to help people economically impacted by the pandemic – the COVID-19 Summer Youth Employment Project.
The spread of the coronavirus disease this year, and the economic shutdown it caused, has made it especially difficult for teenagers and young adults to find summer jobs this year.
In response, the Illinois Department of Human Services has dedicated $6 million to help employ 2,200 low-income, minority and at-risk youths, ages 16-24, living in high poverty communities and counties hardest hit by the pandemic.
The money will be distributed to local organizations that contract with IDHS. They, in turn, partner with local employers in need of summer help. Participants will be placed in work-based learning opportunities, career development programs or pre-apprenticeship programs that are appropriate for their age, experience and skill level.
IDHS said it expects up to 30 projects will be funded in Champaign, Cook, Lake, Macon, McLean, Peoria, St. Clair, Stephenson and Winnebago counties.
People interested in participating can contact IDHS to find their local participating organization.
* * *
DACA RULING REACTION: State officials in Illinois reacted with cautious relief Thursday, June 18, after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Trump administration’s attempt to dismantle an Obama-era policy known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
That program, known as DACA, allows some undocumented immigrants to remain in the United States, work and attend school without fear of deportation.
“I’m pleased the Supreme Court has stopped @realDonaldTrump’s lawless attempt at ending the DACA program,” Gov. JB Pritzker posted on Twitter. “This is a victory for the nearly 700,000 young Americans who are invaluable to our nation and our future. Let this reaffirm that the American dream is possible for everyone.”
In 2012, the Obama administration launched DACA, which blocked deportation proceedings against people who were brought to the U.S. as children if they met certain age, residency, education and criminal history criteria as well as those who served honorably in the U.S. military.
People who meet the requirements are given permits to remain in the United States to work or attend school for two years. Those permits can be renewed if they continue to meet the program’s requirements.
According to the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, or ICIRR, there are an estimated 42,000 people living in Illinois under the protection of that program.
