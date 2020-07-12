CAPITOL RECAP: Pritzker funnels $50 million to pro-graduated tax group; opposition launches coalition and vows 'resources'

Toi Hutchinson, a former state senator and Gov. JB Pritzker’s lead cannabis policy advisor, said the state is doing all it can to expedite the licensing process but the pandemic created a “perfect storm.” That has led to the delays for application filers and a third-party grader that was enlisted to make sure nobody gets an undue leg up in the application process.

“That's one piece, but the other piece is that all government shut down,” Hutchinson said in a phone call Wednesday, July 9. “It didn't stop the work but it's slowed it… People had to figure out how to do what it is we needed to do on almost hourly basis for a novel virus that we didn't see coming.”

On Thursday, July 10, Hutchinson gave a ballpark date as to when the applicants might have that clarity.

Federal court denies relaxed ballot requirements for constitutional amendments An Illinois group trying to get a constitutional amendment on the Nov. 3 ballot is not entitled to looser regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.

“Well, we know that by the date that we filed the permanent rule for the tiebreaker scenario…will be in place in September,” she said. “The minute those things are in place we can go to the tiebreaker phase.”

* * *

LOCAL GOVERNMENTS: Local government officials in Illinois have their hands “tied behind their back” when responding to COVID-19-related economic struggles, three community and business advocacy groups argued Thursday, July 9.