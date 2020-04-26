CAPITOL RECAP: Stay-at-home order, with some modifications, extended through May

“I know that even with these changes, this stay-at-home order leaves many restrictions in place and in the coming weeks, as we get to the point of working our way down the other side of the peak, there will be more to do to get people back to work and open up even more,” Pritzker said.

“Understand that these are not choices that are made arbitrarily,” he added. “These changes are what data says we can offer the people of Illinois without risking so much viral transmission that our hospitals will again become or potentially become overrun.”

The governor warned March and April’s restrictions will be implemented again if residents are found to be “breaking the rules.”

Early projections predicted Illinois’ COVID-19 peak — the greatest number of confirmed cases and virus-related deaths — would occur in April. New models now show that peak is more likely to be a plateau of deaths per day between late April and early May, which is why Pritzker said he is extending the stay-at-home and social distancing orders.

Illinois’ reopening will come in phases, Pritzker said, and his administration is finalizing the terms for the next step. He did not disclose details on Thursday of what that might look like, saying that new data can change the circumstances officials are currently expecting.