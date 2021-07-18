Car crash leaves 4 dead, 2 injured in suburban Chicago

HICKORY HILLS — Authorities were investigating after four people died and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash in suburban Chicago.

Police in Hickory Hills said officers responded Saturday to a traffic accident around 2:30 p.m.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others died later.

The medical examiner's office had not released the names of the victims on Sunday. Conditions of the injured people were not immediately available.

Authorities have said there were six people inside the vehicle which hit something and the vehicle reportedly split in half.

Hickory Hills is about 20 miles southwest of Chicago.

