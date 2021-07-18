 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Car crash leaves 4 dead, 2 injured in suburban Chicago

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY HILLS — Authorities were investigating after four people died and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash in suburban Chicago.

Police in Hickory Hills said officers responded Saturday to a traffic accident around 2:30 p.m.

Capitol Recap: Illinois is first state to ban deceptive police interrogation of minors

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others died later.

The medical examiner's office had not released the names of the victims on Sunday. Conditions of the injured people were not immediately available.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. is becoming “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Speaking during a White House briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky says cases in the U.S. are up about 70% over the last week, hospital admissions are up 36% and deaths rose by 26%. Nearly all hospital admissions and deaths, she says, are among the unvaccinated.

Authorities have said there were six people inside the vehicle which hit something and the vehicle reportedly split in half.

Hickory Hills is about 20 miles southwest of Chicago.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News