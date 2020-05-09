Car cruise planned Saturday in Clinton; 'drive around and have fun'

CLINTON – Two Clinton car dealerships plan a car cruise Saturday (May 9) with giveaways, prizes and kids' goodie bags.
The cruise, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., is free and open to all vehicle makes and models.
“I have seen different types of these cruises done in other towns and one of my favorite things to do as a kid was drive through The Gag, Steak 'n Shake and Dog 'n' Suds,” Randy Anderson, owner of Anderson Ford, said. “I was trying to think of a way to start something in Clinton that would be fun for families as well as people who own custom cars. I just want everyone to come out, drive around and have fun.”
To be eligible for prizes, participants must check in at both Baum Chevrolet Buick and Anderson Ford before 7:15 p.m. Winners will be selected by 7:30 p.m. Categories include Best Wheels, Best Paint, Best Sound, Baddest Truck, Best of Cruise – Car, Best of Cruise – Truck, Best Family Theme and Best Sports Theme.
Giveaways will include gift certificates to local restaurants, and will be distributed randomly. Free kids’ goodie bags will be available.
The cruise begins at Mr. Lincoln’s Square, entering and exiting on the west side. Participants will then take Grant Street to Van Buren Street, visit Anderson Ford at 1001 W. Route 10, and then Baum Chevrolet Buick at 810 W. Van Buren St. To close the loop, participants will travel back to the Square, repeating the route as many times as they like.
Residents are encouraged to view the cars and trucks anywhere on the route, as long as social distancing is respected.
