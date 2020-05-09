Car cruise planned Saturday in Clinton; 'drive around and have fun'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CLINTON – Two Clinton car dealerships plan a car cruise Saturday (May 9) with giveaways, prizes and kids' goodie bags.

The cruise, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., is free and open to all vehicle makes and models.

“I have seen different types of these cruises done in other towns and one of my favorite things to do as a kid was drive through The Gag, Steak 'n Shake and Dog 'n' Suds,” Randy Anderson, owner of Anderson Ford, said. “I was trying to think of a way to start something in Clinton that would be fun for families as well as people who own custom cars. I just want everyone to come out, drive around and have fun.”

To be eligible for prizes, participants must check in at both Baum Chevrolet Buick and Anderson Ford before 7:15 p.m. Winners will be selected by 7:30 p.m. Categories include Best Wheels, Best Paint, Best Sound, Baddest Truck, Best of Cruise – Car, Best of Cruise – Truck, Best Family Theme and Best Sports Theme.

Giveaways will include gift certificates to local restaurants, and will be distributed randomly. Free kids’ goodie bags will be available.