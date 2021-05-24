Cardinal reinstates Father Pfleger, says investigation found ‘no reason to suspect’ he is guilty of abuse allegations

Cardinal Blase Cupich is reinstating the Rev. Michael Pfleger to his post as senior pastor at St. Sabina Catholic Parish after the archdiocesan board charged with investigating sexual abuse claims found that “there is no reason to suspect Father Pfleger is guilty” of allegations of sexual abuse, according to a letter from Cupich.

Two adult brothers in January lodged complaints that in the 1970s each was molested by Pfleger, the high-profile pastor of St. Sabina Catholic Parish in the Gresham neighborhood since 1981 who has clashed with a succession of Catholic leaders over matters including his unusually long tenure.

“The Review Board has concluded that there is no reason to suspect Father Pfleger is guilty of these allegations. Having given careful consideration to their decision, which I accept, I now inform you that I am reinstating Father Pfleger to his position of Senior Pastor of the Faith Community of St. Sabina, effective the weekend of June 5-6, 2021,” Cupich wrote in the latter. “I have asked Father Pfleger to take the next two weeks to prepare himself spiritually and emotionally to return, realizing that these months have taken a great toll on him. He has agreed to do so.”