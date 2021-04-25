Cards with messages against police brutality dangle from Chicago trees following vigil, protest

Within 15 minutes, the group had finished writing their messages, some of them embracing before dispersing. The result was a grid of about a hundred white cards tied to silver and gold ribbons blowing gently under the tree branches. Messages ranged from “Your voices won’t go unheard” to “You just need to keep fighting, keep believing. Don’t stop.”

Blake Ashby, a 23-year-old from the Lakeview neighborhood who wrote the latter message, said he came up with the words while thinking of the progress that has yet to be made almost one year after the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a former Minneapolis cop and the mass social justice movement that followed. Ashby added that he felt both a sense of relief and sharp remorse while participating in the vigil, which provided him a channel for his pain over the events.

“I just kind of decided to put down what first came to mind just because I feel like whatever comes first is what’s mainly in there inside of you,” Ashby said.