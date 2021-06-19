Catalytic converter thefts on the rise

Police say thefts of catalytic converters are on the rise across the country, and several near north suburbs haven't been spared.

Over the last several weeks, local police departments have been responding to multiple reports of catalytic converters brazenly sawed off of parked cars.

No arrests have yet been made.

The reason for the uptick, says Park Ridge Police Department Executive Officer Tom Gadomski, is the current value of the three precious metals that are extracted from the vehicle parts and sold.

"From what we're learning, the value has jumped up dramatically in price," Gadomski said of the small amount of platinum, rhodium and palladium that are contained within the catalytic converters.

In Park Ridge, police have received reports of 13 catalytic converters stolen between May 1 and June 14, Gadomski said. Most appear to have been stolen during overnight or early morning hours, according to weekly police summaries.

The thefts can occur rather quickly.

"It can takes someone 30 seconds with a saw," Gadomski said. "They are in and out."

A catalytic converter is located on the underside of the vehicle, between the engine and muffler, and it converts pollutants into less harmful gases, explained Sgt. Denise Franklin of the Skokie Police Department, which took 27 reports of catalytic converter thefts between May 1 and June 14.

Thieves often use a cordless saw to remove the catalytic converters, she said.

"This theft is often concealed as the thief will slide under the passenger side of the vehicle along the curb, and out of the view of passing vehicles," Franklin explained. "Offenders will park their vehicle along the curb to blend in to the neighborhood and wait a short time to make sure the area is clear."

When a catalytic converter has been removed, the vehicle will make a loud roaring sound upon starting.

In Park Ridge, police are seeing many hybrid vehicles targeted, Gadomski said.

"Because the catalytic converters don't work as hard, the precious metals inside are in better shape and worth more money," he said.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

In neighboring Niles, 11 catalytic converters were reported stolen between May 1 and June 14, with Honda Accords, Honda CRVs and Toyota Prius vehicles targeted the most frequently, said Bureau Chief Nick Zakula.

In Des Plaines, at least 15 incidents of catalytic converter thefts were reported to police between May 1 and June 14, said Police Cmdr. Matt Bowler, while in Glenview, seven such reports were taken by police, said Sgt. Joel Detloff.

Two area communities that have not seen the same spike in thefts are Lincolnwood and Morton Grove. Police officials from both communities reported that just two catalytic converters were reported stolen in each municipality since May 1. In Lincolnwood, both cars were a Toyota Prius. It is unclear what model cars were targeted in Morton Grove.

At this time, an organized task force aimed at investigating the thefts has not been formed, the suburban police officials said, but each department is continuing to share and monitor information about reported thefts in area communities, including the Northwest Side of Chicago.

"We continuously monitor intelligence and crime bulletins and will follow up on any leads generated from those," said Sgt. Dennis Johnson of the Morton Grove Police Department.

There are some things car owners can do to prevent becoming victims of catalytic converter theft, police officials say.

Gadomski and others recommend that residents keep their cars parked inside overnight, rather than in driveways or on the street.

"If you have a garage, start using it," Gadomski said.

Residents with residential surveillance cameras should also aim them at their cars if they are parked outside, Gadomski recommends.

The Niles Police Department also recommends parking vehicles in a garage, as well as well-lit areas and close to building entrances. Using motion-activated lights and setting car alarms to go off when vibration is detected can also deter thieves, according to the department.

Detloff of the Glenview Police Department said welding the catalytic converter to the car's frame can make it harder to steal, while Deputy Chief Travis Raypole of the Lincolnwood Police Department said there are also cages that can be installed around the catalytic converter to make theft more difficult.

Franklin, of Skokie, suggests car owners engrave the car's vehicle identification number (VIN) on the catalytic converter itself.

"This may help alert a scrap dealer that it was stolen and make it easier to identify the owner," she said.

Having police officers visibly present in the community during overnight hours can also be a deterrent, noted Johnson.

Anyone who notices any suspicious activity around their vehicle or hears the sound of a loud power tool overnight should also call 911, Franklin said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0