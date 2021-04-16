Celebrations marking 420 — marijuana’s ‘high holiday’ — will stay low-key due to COVID-19 and include focus on social equity in the industry

Jonah Rapino, nuEra’s marketing director, called it a “medium” celebration, hopefully on the way to full-scale parties next year.

Rapino said that cannabis use increased throughout the past year with no significant problems. “I think it’s wonderful that cannabis is becoming normalized,” he said.

Critics still rue legalization, and dread the normalization of marijuana. While the local group Opt Out Naperville disbanded after the suburb voted for legalization last year, national groups like Smart Approaches to Marijuana and Parents Opposed to Pot remain critical of 420 as a celebration of a drug that, for some, leads to addiction and traffic accidents.

A study in JAMA Internal Medicine found that fatal traffic accidents in the U.S. over a 25-year period increased 12% after 4:20 p.m. on April 20, compared with that same time one week before or after — with an even greater increase for drivers under 20.

A later study, though, found that when 420 was compared with control days two weeks before and after, the increase was much diminished, and was much less than for actual national holidays. Researchers said that it turned out to be comparable to a dozen other random days due to great variability in the number of daily crashes.