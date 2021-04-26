Census: California, Northeast, Midwest lose House seats

Census officials regard self-response as the most accurate method of counting people. New York had a below-average rate of 64.2%.

The loss of three seats in the Midwest follows the loss of six from the region in 2010, while the two seats lost in the Northeast comes after that region lost five in 2010. States with losses in both decades were Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania. States in the South, meanwhile, pick up a net of three seats after netting seven a decade ago, while those in the West have a net gain of two after picking up four a decade ago. Florida and Texas are the only states to add seats at least two decades in a row.

Monday’s apportionment results ended up moving fewer congressional seats than many expected. Several projections saw Texas gaining as many as three seats and Florida adding two.

On the other end were potential losses for Rhode Island, Minnesota and Alabama that failed to materialize.

Karen Battle, the population division chief at the Census Bureau, said during Monday’s news conference that the count for Texas and Florida, in particular, fell short of their population estimates for 2020, but still within 1% of the estimate.