Census 2020 count begins Thursday: Illinois officials say a lot is at stake in getting accurate count

SPRINGFIELD — People throughout the United States can begin filling out their census forms online starting Thursday, and state officials in Illinois are pulling out all the stops to make sure the state gets an accurate headcount.

Between Thursday and March 20, about 95 percent of all households in the country will receive a postcard in the mail inviting them to fill out their census form online or by phone in their language.

“The census is only nine questions — nine questions that impact every single person in your hometown, our state and across the country,” Grace Hou, secretary of the Illinois Department of Human Services, said during a news conference Wednesday. “These nine questions are important for your family, your neighbor, your city, your county and your state because your response determines Illinois' infrastructure, meaning roads, hospitals, schools, grocery stores and fire stations.”

The U.S. Constitution requires that a census be taken every 10 years in order to apportion seats in Congress. Responding to the census is mandatory for all people living in the United States regardless of their citizenship, although the questionnaire does not ask about citizenship.