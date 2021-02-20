Census delays likely to lead to bitter redistricting fight in Illinois

"Congressional redistricting does have to reflect the final census numbers," Dorf said. "That's how each state knows how many representatives they're going to get. The map for the congressional redistricting really could wait until the census numbers show up."

But for the House and Senate, things could get complicated. With control of all levels of government in Illinois, Democrats had hoped to use the 2021 redistricting period to affirm their control over politics in the state.

But with the data not being available until June 30, Democrats may have a tough decision on their hands.

If at all possible, Democrats may try to draw maps that are reflective not of the missing 2020 census numbers but of the currently existing numbers from the 2010 census or from the American Community Surveys conducted by the bureau to provide an estimate in between census periods, largely to avoid not taking the risk of having it first go to a commission, then to a drawing of lots that could lead to Republicans controlling the redistricting process for the next decade.

"The Democrats are not going to want to do this in the state of Illinois," Mooney said. "(Gov. JB) Pritzker's not going to want to do this, Democratic leaders aren't going to want to do this. They want to figure out a way to get around it."