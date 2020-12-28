 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central Illinois Foodbank gets $500,000 donation
0 comments

Central Illinois Foodbank gets $500,000 donation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Central Illinois Foodbank has received a $500,000 contribution from an anonymous donor, it was announced Monday. 

The money will help the group provide food assistance in a 21-county service area. 

An estimated 120,000 people are food insecure, up from 90,000 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Said Executive Director Pam Molitoris, "The last several months have challenged many in our community as a result of job losses and reduced hours of work."

The organization since March has provided food through 85 distribution events and increased distribution by 2 million pounds since this time last year. 

Counties served include Macon, Logan, Christian and Shelby counties.

❄️ From the archives: Major snowfall of years past

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer Makes Deal For 100-Million Doses Of Vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News