Central Illinois Foodbank gets $500,000 donation

SPRINGFIELD — Central Illinois Foodbank has received a $500,000 contribution from an anonymous donor, it was announced Monday.
The money will help the group provide food assistance in a 21-county service area.
An estimated 120,000 people are food insecure, up from 90,000 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Said Executive Director Pam Molitoris, "The last several months have challenged many in our community as a result of job losses and reduced hours of work."
The organization since March has provided food through 85 distribution events and increased distribution by 2 million pounds since this time last year.
❄️ From the archives: Major snowfall of years past
Deep Snow Blankets Mattoon
Region buried in over a foot of snow
Students Think Winter is Fun
After the Big Snow comes the Big Mess
Snowball Word Game
Rural Roads Blocked
Snowplows out in Northern Illinois
14-year-old shovels snow off roof
Near whiteout conditions
Snow Maroons Springfield
Pacific Refrigeration
St. Patty's Snow
Caught by Snow
Fun For Some
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!