 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central Illinois gets flurries, frigid temps for Christmas Eve
0 comments
alert top story

Central Illinois gets flurries, frigid temps for Christmas Eve

{{featured_button_text}}

A cold spell across Central Illinois on Thursday is expected to bring frigid temperatures through Christmas, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln. 

The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the region, warning that prolonged exposure to the conditions could result in frostbite and hypothermia.

High temperatures were expected to be in the teens and 20s on Thursday. Parts of Central Illinois were expected to see flurries through the day until 4 p.m. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The coldest conditions will be on Christmas morning, the weather service said. Low temperatures in many areas were expected to dip into the single digits, with wind chill temperatures as low as 5 to 10 degrees below zero. 

The weather service said northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph will continue for much of the next two days, with some higher gusts Thursday. 

Here are 10 cold weather safety tips

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Illinois leading the nation in COVID-19 vaccinations
News

Illinois leading the nation in COVID-19 vaccinations

More than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Illinois since the first vaccine was approved for emergency use this month, more than any other state in the nation, and state officials expect the pace of the vaccination program to speed up as the federal government begins distributing a second drug this week.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer Makes Deal For 100-Million Doses Of Vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News