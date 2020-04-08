Central Illinois health centers to share $52 million in federal COVID-19 grants

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Community health centers in Bloomington, Carlinville and Decatur will share part of $52 million in federal COVID-19 grants helping 45 community health centers in Illinois.

Chestnut Health Systems in Bloomington will receive $569,225; Macoupin County (Carlinville) will receive $652,715; and Community Health Improvement Center in Decatur will receive $850,865, according to a statement released Wednesday by U.S. senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, both Illinois Democrats.

The funding comes from the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which helps increase COVID-19 screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies and protective equipment, and boost telehealth capacity.

“The CARES Act is historic in its scope and size, and will thankfully provide much-needed aid to health centers around our state,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I made it a priority to include increased support for community health centers in the CARES Act, but we must continue to build on these efforts in the next coronavirus stimulus package. Our work is not done.”