Central Illinois reacts: Biden wins White House

WASHINGTON — Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.
His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. Biden crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.
Trump refused to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting.
Biden, 77, staked his candidacy less on any distinctive political ideology than on galvanizing a broad coalition of voters around the notion that Trump posed an existential threat to American democracy. The strategy proved effective, resulting in pivotal victories in Michigan and Wisconsin as well as Pennsylvania, onetime Democratic bastions that had flipped to Trump in 2016.
Biden, in a statement, said he was humbled by the victory and it was time for the battered nation to set aside its differences.
“It’s time for America to unite. And to heal," he said.
Continuing coverage of reaction to Saturday's announcement
Support Local Journalism
Voices of Illinois: What do you think about the Trump-Biden vote-counting process?
Watch now: Biden supporter eager for election results
Watch now: Decatur Trump supporter talks about election 2020
Watch now: Clinton voters talk about 2020 election and Trump-Biden vote counts
Watch now: Macon County Democratic Party Laura Zimmerman talks about the 2020 election
Watch now: William Mars, Moweaqua, shows his support for Biden on Friday
Watch now: Illinois State University students react to Trump-Biden ballot counting
Watch now: Illinois State University students react to Trump-Biden ballot counting
Watch now: Illinois State University students react to Trump-Biden ballot counting
Watch now: Illinois State University students react to Trump-Biden ballot counting
Watch now: Eisenhower High School teacher Ron Lybarger talks about choosing curriculum for the district's Resolution on Racism
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!