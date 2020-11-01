Central Illinois region meets threshold for tighter COVID-19 restrictions

"The 25-person limit/25% is to a defined space. For the Boy Scout troop they are limited to either 25 or 25% capacity, whichever is the lesser. If they are in a gym with a capacity of 200, then they are limited to 25," she said.

It does not, however, affect polling places, which are to remain open as scheduled on Election Day, state and local officials have repeatedly said.

"The mitigation measures soon to be implemented across the entire state of Illinois have been established to protect your health and the health of those around you," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike in a news release. "These mitigation measures are not meant as a punishment, but as a way to help all of us co-exist with COVID-19 more safely."

Scott Sorrel, administrator for Peoria County, said it's a "balancing act between managing the virus and its impact on our business community and the health care systems.

"In these times, there are no actions or decisions that don't somehow have an impact on other parts of the community," he said. "Choosing to be prudent means we might be healthier as a community but at the cost of our businesses and some individuals's mental health."

Not doing these restrictions could be worse in the long run.