Challenge to Underwood's victory dismissed by congresswoman
NAPERVILLE — Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood isn't paying much attention to the man she defeated in November, who is making an attempt to overturn election results, a spokeswoman indicated Tuesday.

Republican Jim Oberweis is alleging voting irregularities and has asked the House of Representatives to void the election results in Illinois’ 14th District. Underwood was sworn in Sunday.

“The results of this election will not change,” said Underwood spokeswoman Andra Belknap. “Congresswoman Underwood was sworn into the 117th Congress on Jan. 3 and remains focused on the work the people of the 14th District elected her to do.”

Underwood defeated Oberweis by more than 5,300 votes in November to win a second term. Oberweis claims thousands of illegal votes were counted and in one case, and a Wisconsin resident voted illegally in the district.

“We’re asking for a do-over,” Oberweis spokesman Travis Akin said, adding the full House will review Oberweis' claims.

The race between Oberweis and Underwood was among the most expensive in Illinois. Underwood raised more than $7 million, while Oberweis raised about $2.5 million.

The largely white district outside Chicago has historically been Republican but flipped in 2018. Underwood, who is Black, was the first woman and first minority to win the congressional seat once held by Speaker Dennis Hastert.

