Chance of showers forecast Saturday across Central Illinois
Chance of showers forecast Saturday across Central Illinois

LINCOLN — A chance of showers is forecast across Central Illinois on Saturday, the National Weather Service says. 

A weak cold front is expected to move through the region, creating a possibility of storms, "a few of which could be severe."

A high of 88 is forecast. 

Another front is expected on Monday, with a possibility of storms over East-Central Illinois, the weather service said. 

